Medtronic (MDT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.41, changing hands as low as $81.55 per share. Medtronic PLC shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MDT's low point in its 52 week range is $75.765 per share, with $95.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.11. The MDT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
