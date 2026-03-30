Medtronic (MDT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Medtronic (MDT) ended the recent trading session at $85.74, demonstrating a -1.61% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had lost 10.77% lagged the Medical sector's loss of 10.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medtronic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 20, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.64, showcasing a 1.23% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.62 billion, showing a 7.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.62 per share and a revenue of $36.13 billion, indicating changes of +2.37% and +7.72%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.43% decrease. Currently, Medtronic is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medtronic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.43.

Meanwhile, MDT's PEG ratio is currently 2.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Products industry stood at 1.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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