Medtronic (MDT) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Medtronic (MDT) closed at $80.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

The the stock of medical device company has risen by 4.54% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medtronic in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 20, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.20, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.9 billion, up 2.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.44 per share and revenue of $33.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.62% and +3.22%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Medtronic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medtronic has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.76 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.36 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.