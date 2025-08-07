Medtronic (MDT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Medtronic (MDT) was up +2.1% at $91.24. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

Shares of the medical device company witnessed a gain of 0.4% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.99%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medtronic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 19, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.37 billion, up 5.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $35.29 billion, which would represent changes of +1.09% and +5.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medtronic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. As of now, Medtronic holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Medtronic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.11. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.56.

We can also see that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. MDT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

