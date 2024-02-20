Medtronic (MDT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, Medtronic (MDT) reported revenue of $8.09 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.30, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.95 billion, representing a surprise of +1.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Medtronic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- U.S. Revenue : $4.12 billion versus $4.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $4.12 billion versus $4.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Medical Surgical : $960 million versus $987.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

: $960 million versus $987.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change. Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies : $329 million versus $313.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $329 million versus $313.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies : $407 million compared to the $406 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $407 million compared to the $406 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes : $640 million versus $598.11 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.

: $640 million versus $598.11 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience : $2.36 billion versus $2.31 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $2.36 billion versus $2.31 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular : $2.93 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

: $2.93 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical : $2.15 billion versus $2.15 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $2.15 billion versus $2.15 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical- Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions : $532 million compared to the $549.25 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.3% year over year.

: $532 million compared to the $549.25 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.3% year over year. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure : $1.47 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $1.47 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Structural Heart & Aortic : $843 million compared to the $799.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $843 million compared to the $799.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy: $1.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

Shares of Medtronic have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

