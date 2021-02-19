Medtronic (MDT) Progresses in SNM With Updated InterStim Label

Medtronic’s MDT neuromodulation business advanced recently with the company receiving FDA’s expanded MRI labeling approval for its InterStim line of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The updated MRI guidelines will allow InterStim II and InterStim Micro SNM that use SureScan MRI leads to go for a wider range of MRI scan parameters and shorter wait times between scans.

Sacral stimulation involves modulating signals passed between the brain, bowel, and bladder, improving performance of the underlying muscles.

Medtronic, in August 2020, received FDA approval for InterStim Micro, the smallest available rechargeable device to deliver SNM therapy to treat overactive bladder (OAB), fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention. At the same time, the company also received U.S. approval for InterStim SureScan MRI leads to be used with both InterStim Micro and the recharge-free InterStim II, for full-body 1.5 and 3 Tesla MRI-conditional scans. Overall, the Interim portfolio so far has more than 70 FDA approvals.

The Revised Labeling and its Strategic Implication

The new labeling decreases wait time from 60 minutes to 5 minutes for maximum duration scans (30 minutes).

According to Medtronic, this updated labeling with wider procedural options and shorter wait time will thereby improve patient access to MRI exams and offer more flexibility to MRI providers. This labeling expansion applies to existing and future implants of InterStim systems that use SureScan MRI leads.

Also, Medtronic noted that the SureScan MRI lead scanning parameters increases its sB1+rms (the gold standard in MRI scanning technology) for 1.5 Tesla (T) scans from 3.0 µT to 4.0 µT, and 3 Tesla scans from 1.3 µT to 2.0µT. This is superior to Medtronic’s competitor's MRI labeling, which does not specify parameters for 1.5T scans with B1+rms technology.

Undoubtedly, all these options will help in greater adoption of the InterStim line in the United States.

Industry Prospects of SNM

As per data provided by Medtronic, more than one in six adults in the United States suffer from OAB and about one in 12 Americans have bowel incontinence.Even though these limit their social, professional and personal lives, 45% of them do not seek treatment and as many as seven in 10 stop using OAB medications within six months due to intolerable side effects or unsatisfying results.

This clearly indicates enormous market potential that Medtronic can easily tap into through the small SNM device’s expanded labeling option.

Medtronic's Recent Stride in Neuromodulation

Medtronic, in 2020, launched a major technology in both pain stim and brain modulation. In pain stim, even amid the pandemic months, it saw strong adoption of DTM therapy on Intellis spinal cord stim platform, and most of this growth came from competitive accounts. In brain modulation, the company recently launched Percept PC device. According to Medtronic, no other company has this technology.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 1.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.7% rise.

