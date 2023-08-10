Medtronic (MDT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medtronic (MDT) closed at $83.12, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 5.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medtronic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.57 billion, up 2.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $32.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.73% and +2.97%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Medtronic currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Medtronic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.13.

Investors should also note that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

