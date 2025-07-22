Medtronic (MDT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Medtronic (MDT) was up +2.17% at $91.65. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

The stock of medical device company has risen by 4.35% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 1.83% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medtronic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 19, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.37 billion, indicating a 5.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.55 per share and a revenue of $35.29 billion, indicating changes of +1.09% and +5.22%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Medtronic is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Medtronic is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.47, so one might conclude that Medtronic is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Medtronic PLC (MDT)?

Before you invest in Medtronic PLC (MDT), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.