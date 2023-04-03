Medtronic (MDT) Launches New Venture to Treat Kidney Failure

Medtronic plc MDT, along with DaVita (DVA) recently announced the launch of new independent company -- Mozarc Medical. The new venture is dedicated to reshaping kidney health and driving patient-centered technology solutions.

With demonstrated industry leadership, a strong product portfolio and R&D pipeline, and strategic investment from Medtronic and DaVita, Mozarc Medical is well-positioned for long-term success.

More on the News

Announced nearly a year ago, the company is co-owned by Medtronic and DaVita, each with equal equity stakes and will be led by an independent management team. Per management, at a time when patient preferences are evolving and in-home kidney care is on the rise, Mozarc will be overseen by a six-person board of directors, comprising two selected from each company and two independent directors.

The creation of Mozarc Medical is its global workforce, which includes the former Medtronic Renal Care Solutions business (now part of Mozarc Medical) and other industry-leading talent hired to advance the new company's strategic mission.

Strategic Implications

Mozarc Medical will focus on meaningful and advanced kidney health technologies that enhance the overall patient experience and increase access to care globally. Mozarc Medical is uniquely positioned to serve patients with kidney disease in a better way worldwide.

The launch of Mozarc Medical holds incredible potential to enhance the lives of patients living with kidney disease as it pursues to transform the approach to home dialysis by improving accessibility, ease of use and clinical performance. Per management, investment in this venture is an effort of decades-long commitment to advancing kidney care.

Industry Prospects

Going by the Insight Partners report published in Cision, the global kidney disease market is expected to reach $133.4 billion by 2027 from $81.1 billion in 2019. The market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Recent Developments

Last month, Medtronic announced Cosmo Pharmaceuticals’ strategy to integrate NVIDIA's AI technologies into Medtronic’s GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module. Medtronic’s latest partnership with NVIDIA and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals provides the GI Genius AI Access platform intended to boost AI innovation for healthcare.

The same month, Medtronic announced the receipt of a CE Mark for the Affera Mapping and Ablation System to treat atrial arrhythmias, which included the Sphere-9 Catheter and the Affera Prism-1 Mapping Software. The Affera Mapping and Ablation System will be commercially available in Europe and is investigational in the United States in the first half of 2023.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 27.4% in the past one year compared with the industry’s fall of 38.5%.

