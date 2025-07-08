Medtronic (MDT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medtronic (MDT) closed at $88.58, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had gained 0.25% outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.3% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medtronic in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 19, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.23, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.37 billion, indicating a 5.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.55 per share and a revenue of $35.29 billion, indicating changes of +1.09% and +5.23%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0% higher. Medtronic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Medtronic is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.8. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.12.

We can additionally observe that MDT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MDT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Should You Invest in Medtronic PLC (MDT)?

Medtronic PLC (MDT)

