Medtronic (MDT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Medtronic (MDT) closed at $83.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medtronic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 21, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.5 billion, down 3.37% from the year-ago period.

MDT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $30.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.23% and -3.98%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Medtronic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Medtronic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.31, which means Medtronic is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MDT's PEG ratio is currently 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MDT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.