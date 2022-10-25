Medtronic (MDT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $84.50, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had gained 3.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.94%.

Medtronic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 22, 2022. On that day, Medtronic is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.72 billion, down 1.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $31.55 billion, which would represent changes of -0.36% and -0.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Medtronic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Medtronic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.45.

We can also see that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Medtronic PLC (MDT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.