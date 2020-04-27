Medtronic (MDT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Medtronic (MDT) closed at $100.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had gained 8.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 22.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 16.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MDT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 21, 2020. On that day, MDT is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.53 billion, down 7.55% from the year-ago period.

MDT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $30.30 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.77% and -0.84%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MDT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.58% lower within the past month. MDT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note MDT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.87, which means MDT is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.66 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.