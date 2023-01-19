Medtronic (MDT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Medtronic (MDT) closed at $79.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device company had gained 2.03% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.24% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medtronic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 21, 2023. On that day, Medtronic is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.5 billion, down 3.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $30.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.23% and -3.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Medtronic is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Medtronic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.45.

It is also worth noting that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Medtronic PLC (MDT)

