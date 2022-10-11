Medtronic (MDT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Medtronic (MDT) closed at $81.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 11.1% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 8.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medtronic as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Medtronic is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.72 billion, down 1.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $31.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.36% and -0.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. Medtronic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Medtronic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.75, which means Medtronic is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MDT has a PEG ratio of 1.82 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



