Medtronic (MDT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $100.65, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 9.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 12.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Medtronic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2022. On that day, Medtronic is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.44 billion, up 3.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Medtronic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Medtronic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.71.

Also, we should mention that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

