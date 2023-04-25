Medtronic (MDT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $89.69, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had gained 12.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Medtronic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2023. On that day, Medtronic is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.25 billion, up 1.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $30.92 billion, which would represent changes of -4.86% and -2.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Medtronic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Medtronic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.28.

It is also worth noting that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

