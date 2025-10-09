Medtronic (MDT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Medtronic (MDT) ended the recent trading session at $96.50, demonstrating a -1.4% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had gained 6.01% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medtronic in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 18, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.84 billion, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.62 per share and a revenue of $35.83 billion, indicating changes of +2.37% and +6.82%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Medtronic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Medtronic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.08, which means Medtronic is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. MDT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

