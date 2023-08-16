Medtronic (MDT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $81.57, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had lost 4.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4% in that time.

Medtronic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 22, 2023. On that day, Medtronic is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.57 billion, up 2.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $32.16 billion, which would represent changes of -4.73% and +2.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Medtronic currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Medtronic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.23, which means Medtronic is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MDT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Medtronic PLC (MDT)

