Medtronic (MDT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Medtronic (MDT) closed at $90.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had gained 12.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Medtronic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.25 billion, up 1.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Medtronic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Medtronic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.31, so we one might conclude that Medtronic is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MDT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

