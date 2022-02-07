Medtronic (MDT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medtronic (MDT) closed at $101.99, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had lost 2.31% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 6.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Medtronic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.98%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.94 billion, up 2.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. Medtronic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Medtronic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.6.

Meanwhile, MDT's PEG ratio is currently 2.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

