Medtronic (MDT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Medtronic (MDT) was up +1.34% at $87.17. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.48%.

The stock of medical device company has risen by 3.66% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.88% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medtronic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 19, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.23, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.37 billion, indicating a 5.69% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and a revenue of $35.29 billion, representing changes of +1.09% and +5.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medtronic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0% increase. Medtronic presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Medtronic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.51. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.12.

Investors should also note that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.32 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.