Medtronic (MDT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Medtronic (MDT) closed at $83.52, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Shares of the medical device company witnessed a gain of 3.38% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medtronic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 23, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.44 billion, down 1.25% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medtronic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Medtronic is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.71, which means Medtronic is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that MDT currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.