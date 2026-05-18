Medtronic (MDT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Medtronic (MDT) ended the recent trading session at $77.32, demonstrating a +1.54% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

The stock of medical device company has fallen by 11.65% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.58%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medtronic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 3, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.58, marking a 2.47% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.66 billion, indicating a 8.22% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.57 per share and a revenue of $36.15 billion, indicating changes of +1.46% and +7.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Medtronic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Medtronic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.15, so one might conclude that Medtronic is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.