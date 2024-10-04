Medtronic (MDT) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Medtronic (MDT) standing at $88.26, reflecting a +0.56% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

Shares of the medical device company have depreciated by 1.81% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.05% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Medtronic will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Medtronic is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.26 billion, indicating a 3.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.44 per share and revenue of $33.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.62% and +3.81%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.33% decrease. Medtronic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Medtronic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.09.

Investors should also note that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.51 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.