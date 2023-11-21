Medtronic Lifts FY24 Earnings View Above Market - Update

(RTTNews) - Medical device company Medtronic plc (MDT), while reporting higher second-quarter results, on Tuesday raised its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance above market estimates. The company also lifted its annual organic revenue growth view.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in the new range of $5.13 to $5.19, compared to the prior range of $5.08 to $5.16, a 4 cent increase at the midpoint.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $5.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, organic revenue growth for the year is now expected to be 4.75 percent, higher than the prior outlook of 4.5 percent. Revenue growth on a reported basis would be approximately 2.6 percent.

Karen Parkhill, Medtronic EVP & chief financial officer, said, "Combining our second quarter outperformance with our updated tax and foreign currency estimates, we're raising our full year organic revenue growth and EPS guidance. Based on the changes we've made to our operating model, incentives, and capital allocation, among other drivers, we've positioned the company to deliver consistent mid-single digit growth on the top line. As we move ahead, translating this durable revenue growth into durable earnings power remains a top priority."

In its second quarter, Medtronic reported higher earnings that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $909 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $427 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.67 billion or $1.25 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1 percent to $7.98 billion from $7.59 billion last year.

