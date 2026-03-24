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Medtronic Inks Distribution Agreement With Merit Medical Systems To Offer FDA-approved ViaVerte

March 24, 2026 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI), to offer FDA-approved ViaVerte, a minimally invasive and implant free basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA) system.

This is the first and only BVNA system with a physician-controlled steerable mechanism for precise basivertebral nerve targeting for treating chronic vertebrogenic lower back pain.

The exclusive agreement expands Medtronic's comprehensive pain interventions portfolio and increases treatment options for patients living with chronic pain.

This agreement continues Medtronic's momentum in executing on strategic deals that strengthen the company's leadership within its core franchises and expands an ongoing relationship between Medtronic and Merit.

Merit currently supplies Medtronic's Kyphon Xpander Inflation Syringes used in balloon kyphoplasty procedures and Kyphon KyphoFlex unipedicular steerable balloon catheter for treating vertebral compression fractures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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