Medtronic In Deal With BioIntelliSense For U.S. Distribution Rights Of BioButton Wearable

(RTTNews) - Irish healthcare technology company Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Wednesday it has entered into a strategic partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution rights of the BioButton multi-parameter wearable for remote patient monitoring from in-hospital to home. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As per the deal, BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, will offer exclusive U.S. hospital and 30-day post-acute hospital to home distribution rights of the BioButton.

BioButton wearable offers up to 1,440 vital signs measurements daily, monitoring patients transitioning from higher to lower acuity settings.

Medtronic said the technology complements its Patient Monitoring business' HealthCast intelligent patient manager portfolio designed for connectivity, visualization, remote patient monitoring, and now, wearables.

According to the company, the Patient Monitoring business intends to continue to expand its HealthCast portfolio to improve workflow automation, with staffing shortages projected to reach 3.2 million healthcare workers by 2026.

The HealthCast connectivity gateway helps increase workflow efficiency by connecting unconnected devices to the electronic medical records.

James Mault, founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense, said, "In partnership with Medtronic, we are poised to accelerate continuous connected care models that offer a new level of clinical surveillance and workflow efficiencies for hospitals that are challenged in today's environment of growing workforce shortages and cost of care management. This advanced remote physiologic monitoring simplifies care delivery to facilitate personalized patient care, clinical workflow automation and proactive clinical interventions."

