Medtronic Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Below View; Intends To Separate Diabetes Business - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, medical devices maker Medtronic plc (MDT) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, excluding the potential impacts from increased tariffs.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.50 to $5.60 per share on revenue growth of 4.8 to 5.1 percent, with organic revenue growth of about 5.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.83 per share on revenue growth of 4.5 percent to $35.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the lower end of the range assumes that the bilateral US/China tariffs resume at the higher rates following the 90 day pause, while the higher end of the range assumes that the bilateral US/China tariffs currently in effect during the pause remain in place through fiscal year 2026.

The company also announced that the Medtronic board of directors approved an increase in Medtronic's cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 to $0.71 per ordinary share, payable on July 11, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2025.

Further, Medtronic announced its intent to separate its Diabetes business into a new standalone public company as part of its ongoing portfolio management strategy. The separation is expected to be completed within 18 months through a series of capital markets transactions , with a preferred path of an initial public offering (IPO) and subsequent split-off.

