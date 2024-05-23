News & Insights

Medtronic Guides FY25 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates; Boosts Dividend - Update

May 23, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, medical devices maker Medtronic plc. (MDT) initiated its adjusted earnings, revenue growth and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.40 to $5.50 per share on revenue growth of 2.4 to 3.7 percent, with organic revenue growth of 4.0 to 5.0 percent.

On average, 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.45 per share on revenue growth of 4.2 percent to $33.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Wednesday, the Medtronic board of directors approved an increase in Medtronic's cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 to $0.70 per ordinary share, payable on July 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

The company said it remains committed to returning a minimum of 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders, primarily through dividends, and to a lesser extent, share repurchases.

