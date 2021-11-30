Medtronic Gets Health Canada Licence For GI Genius Intelligent Endoscopy Module - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of medical technology firm Medtronic plc (MDT), announced Tuesday it has received a Health Canada licence for the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module. The transformative Artificial intelligence (AI) system enhances colorectal cancer detection capabilities.

GI Genius is a computer-aided detection (CADe) system that uses AI to highlight regions of the colon suspected to have visual characteristics consistent with different types of mucosal abnormalities. Acting as a second observer, the GI Genius module helps increase the adenoma detection rate (ADR).

The colonoscopy images are processed using advanced algorithms that can identify and mark polyp abnormalities, including those that could otherwise go undetected by the human eye.

The system is compatible with any colonoscope video and the module provides physicians with a powerful tool in the fight against colorectal cancer, the third most common form of cancer in Canada with 26,300 cases diagnosed in 2019.

