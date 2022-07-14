Markets
MDT

Medtronic Gets FDA Clearance For UNiD Spine Analyzer V4.0 With New Degen Algorithm

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its UNiD Spine Analyzer v4.0 planning platform, which includes a new Degen Algorithm for degenerative spine procedures. The algorithm leverages machine learning to help surgeons plan and personalize procedures for patients undergoing lower lumbar spine surgery.

Medtronic noted that this new update also includes enhancements to the pediatric and adult deformity algorithms predicting compensatory changes to the spine. The release comes with a new UNiD Hub patient-centric platform that enables surgeons to track patients throughout the perioperative care pathway and assess surgical results through data collection.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular