Medtronic Gets FDA Clearance For UNiD Spine Analyzer V4.0 With New Degen Algorithm

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its UNiD Spine Analyzer v4.0 planning platform, which includes a new Degen Algorithm for degenerative spine procedures. The algorithm leverages machine learning to help surgeons plan and personalize procedures for patients undergoing lower lumbar spine surgery.

Medtronic noted that this new update also includes enhancements to the pediatric and adult deformity algorithms predicting compensatory changes to the spine. The release comes with a new UNiD Hub patient-centric platform that enables surgeons to track patients throughout the perioperative care pathway and assess surgical results through data collection.

