US Markets
MDT

Medtronic fourth-quarter profit plunges nearly 45% on COVID-19 hit

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published

Medical device maker Medtronic PLC reported a 44.9% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as it took a hit from delays in elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 21 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic PLC MDT.N reported a 44.9% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as it took a hit from delays in elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $646 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 24, from $1.17 billion, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company however said it had ample liquidity and raised its quarterly dividend.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    16 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular