MEDTRONIC Earnings Results: $MDT Reports Quarterly Earnings

MEDTRONIC ($MDT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.39 per share, beating estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $8,292,000,000, missing estimates of $8,407,262,129 by $-115,262,129.
MEDTRONIC Insider Trading Activity
MEDTRONIC insiders have traded $MDT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT A. WALL (EVP & Pres Neuroscience) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,287 shares for an estimated $1,911,368.
MEDTRONIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 874 institutional investors add shares of MEDTRONIC stock to their portfolio, and 1,135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 6,004,612 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $479,648,406
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. added 4,721,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $377,169,396
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,668,474 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $372,917,703
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,561,777 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $364,394,746
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,380,993 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,953,720
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,610,987 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,445,641
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,914,729 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,828,552
MEDTRONIC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MDT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 08/26.
