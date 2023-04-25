News & Insights

Medtronic Diabetes Resolves FDA Warning Letter

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the warning letter received at the company's Diabetes headquarters in Northridge, California, in December 2021.

The resolution of the warning letter follows on the heels of last week's FDA approval of the MiniMedTM 780G system, the world's first and only automated insulin delivery system with meal detection technology that provides automatic adjustments and corrections† to glucose levels every 5 minutes.

All regulatory restrictions associated with the warning letter have been resolved.

