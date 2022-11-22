Medtronic cuts full-year outlook

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N on Tuesday lowered its full-year profit outlook, citing impact from a stronger dollar and a slower-than-anticipated recovery in supply chain.

The medical device maker now sees its adjusted profit in the range of $5.25 to $5.30 per share, compared with $5.53 to $5.65 previously expected for fiscal 2023.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

