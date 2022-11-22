BioTech
MDT

Medtronic cuts annual profit forecast on forex hit

November 22, 2022 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds background, shares

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N on Tuesday lowered its full-year profit outlook, blaming a stronger dollar and a slower-than-anticipated recovery from supply chain disruptions.

Shares of the Dublin-based company fell nearly 2.5% before the bell.

The medical device maker now sees its adjusted profit in the range of $5.25 to $5.30 per share for fiscal 2023, compared with $5.53 to $5.65 previously expected.

During the year, the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips and a stronger dollar have heavily impacted Medtronic's medical surgical unit - which sells stapling and dissection devices - as well as its spinal unit.

Other medical device makers such as Boston Scientific CorpBSX.N and StrykerSYK.Nhave also cautioned about the persistence of supply chain constraints and the stronger dollar in the near term.

Medtronic's net income fell to $427 million, or 32 cents per share, in its second quarter ended Oct. 28, from $1.31 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDT
BSX
SYK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.