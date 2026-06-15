Medtronic Completes $550 Million Acquisition Of Scientia Vascular

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT), a healthcare technology company, has completed the acquisition of Scientia Vascular, a medical device company, for a $550 million deal value with additional potential milestone payments. The acquisition strengthens Medtronic's neurovascular portfolio by adding Scientia's portfolio of guidewires and catheter technologies designed to improve access in complex cerebral vasculature for stroke and aneurysm procedures.

Scientia's access platform is designed to address the significant challenges posed by the cerebral vasculature when reaching the site of an occlusion or aneurysm and aims to navigate through the complex anatomy and ultimately simplify neurovascular procedures.

The acquisition is expected to be minimally dilutive to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in fiscal year 2027, becoming accretive thereafter, noted the firm.

MDT shares closed Friday at $80.20, down 0.16%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $80.26, up 0.07%.

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