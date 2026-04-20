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Medtronic Closes $585 Mln Cathworks Deal To Expand AI-Driven Heart Diagnostics

April 20, 2026 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT), a healthcare technology company, on Monday announced that it has completed its acquisition of privately held medical device company CathWorks in a deal valued at $585 million, with a possibility of potential undisclosed earn-out payments.

The purchase follows a 2022 co-promotion agreement and adds CathWorks'FFRangio System to Medtronic's cardiovascular portfolio.

Medtronic said the transaction is expected to be immaterial to fiscal 2027 GAAP and adjusted earnings per share and neutral to accretive thereafter.

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Medtronic are currently trading 0.61 percent higher at $86.72

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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