Markets
MDT

Medtronic Canada Receives Expanded Indication From Health Canada For Evolut TAVI Platform

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medtronic Canada ULC, a unit of Medtronic plc (MDT), has received a new expanded indication from Health Canada for Evolut Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation system. The company noted that its TAVI platform is currently the only system licensed for both bicuspid aortic valves, as well as all surgical risk categories in Canada. The expanded indication also allows patients with bicuspid aortic valves at extreme, high and intermediate risk of surgical mortality to also receive the procedure.

The expanded indication was based on clinical data from the global, randomized, multi-center Evolut Low Risk Trial, which evaluated three valve generations against surgical valve replacement in more than 1,400 patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular