Medtronic Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.26, changing hands as low as $86.72 per share. Medtronic PLC shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDT's low point in its 52 week range is $75.96 per share, with $96.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.85. The MDT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

