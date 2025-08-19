Medtronic Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS, Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, medical devices maker Medtronic plc (MDT) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, excluding the potential impacts from increased tariffs.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.60 to $5.66 per share on revenue growth of 6.5 to 6.8 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.60 per share on revenue growth of 4.8 to 5.1 percent.

The company continues to projects organic revenue growth of about 5.0 percent.

On average, 31 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.55 per share on revenue growth of 5.25 percent to $35.30 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, Medtronic Board forms new Growth and Operating committees to sharpen focus on the company's ongoing strategic portfolio management, operational execution and capital allocation. Experienced executives John Groetelaars and Bill Jellison appointed to the Board of Directors.

