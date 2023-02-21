Markets
MDT

Medtronic Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

February 21, 2023 — 07:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, medical devices maker Medtronic plc. (MDT) provided its revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter and raised adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2023, based on third quarter performance.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects organic revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.0 percent. Revenue would be negatively affected by approximately $165 million to $215 million at current exchange rates.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.28 to $5.30 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $5.25 to $5.30 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"As we look ahead, we are focused on delivering durable topline growth and significant expense reductions as we navigate through macro headwinds from foreign currency and inflatio," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic chief financial officer.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.