Medtronic Bets on Ablation, Robotics, and Hypertension

Medtronic plc MDT is lining up its next product cycle around platforms that can compound across procedure-driven markets.Cardiac ablation is scaling quickly, robotic-assisted surgery is building an ecosystem, and hypertension therapy is moving into broader commercialization.

These are multi-year opportunities, but the near-term backdrop still matters. Medtronic carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), as tariffs, pricing and currency exposure can limit upside even when execution stays solid.

MDT Three Trends Driving the Next Product Cycle

Medtronic’s Cardiac Ablation Solutions (CAS) is the sharpest growth lever today, supported by the Affera mapping system and Sphere-9 dual-energy catheter. Robotics is the second pillar, with Hugo procedure growth paired with a digital workflow layer through Touch Surgery. Hypertension is the third, with Symplicity Spyral moving from limited adoption to broader access after reimbursement clarity.

Medtronic’s Cardiac Ablation Scaling Fast

CAS sales grew 78% worldwide in the fourth quarter, including 124% U.S. growth. Management said CAS gained 8 U.S. share points and is annualizing at more than $2 billion, with a goal of reaching $2 billion on a trailing basis in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

The pipeline is advancing alongside geographic expansion. Sphere-9 launched in Japan, the FDA approved a U.S. ventricular tachycardia pivotal trial, and the Sphere-360 U.S. pivotal study is enrolling after the CE Mark in Europe. Medtronic also highlighted investments in intracardiac echocardiography catheter technologies that deepen exposure to electrophysiology imaging.

MDT Robotics: Hugo and the Digital Layer

In Medical Surgical, Hugo is contributing as global procedure volumes expand, supporting Surgical and Endoscopy performance and broadening Medtronic’s robotics footprint. The near-term question is whether utilization continues to rise as tooling and indications expand.

Medtronic also submitted Hugo to the FDA for general surgery and gynecologic indications and filed the LigaSure robotic-assisted surgery vessel sealer. It received FDA clearance for ProGrip Advanced, a mesh optimized for robotic-assisted ventral hernia repair. Touch Surgery adds the digital layer, with installations above 1,400 and up more than 30% sequentially.

In context, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG remains a key benchmark for ecosystem-driven adoption in robotics, while Stryker Corporation SYK highlights how procedure-centric portfolios can sustain demand when workflows shift. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Medtronic Hypertension Therapy Moves into a New Phase

Symplicity Spyral is changing the commercial outlook for hypertension therapy. The final Medicare National Coverage Determination expanded access, and management said average weekly procedures doubled after reimbursement clarity. Symplicity is now annualizing at $100 million.

Long-term data in more than 2,000 patients showed sustained mean systolic blood pressure reductions of 13.3 millimeters of mercury in ambulatory settings and 18.1 millimeters of mercury in office settings at three years. Medtronic estimates roughly 18 million U.S. people live with uncontrolled hypertension despite multiple medications. Management views renal denervation as a potential multi-billion-dollar opportunity over time.

MDT Neuroscience Adds Breadth Through New Platforms

In Neuroscience, Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS secured the FDA clearance for spine, cranial and ear, nose and throat indications, plus CE Mark for spine and cranial indications, which expands the platform’s contribution to AiBLE.

Hemorrhagic products advanced 11% with Neuroguard and Artisse adoption, while Altaviva is gaining traction with active implanters up threefold sequentially. Management expects Neuroscience to accelerate in fiscal 2027, supported by Stealth AXiS pull-through, Neuroguard, MMA, Altaviva and tuck-in additions including SPR Therapeutics and ViaVerte that expand chronic pain and basivertebral nerve ablation exposure.

Medtronic’s Near-Term Variable: Diabetes Transition

The Diabetes business completed the MiniMed initial public offering during fiscal 2026, establishing MiniMed as a standalone, publicly traded company, while Medtronic continues to include Diabetes in fiscal 2027 guidance until separation.

MiniMed Flex was cleared ahead of schedule, and MiniMed Fit is on track for U.S. FDA submission by fall 2026.

MDT What Could Disrupt These Trends

Management expects approximately $250 million of tariff impact to cost of goods sold in fiscal 2027, plus an earnings-per-share drag from higher fuel and transportation costs tied to the geopolitical environment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, fiscal 2027 guidance assumes a neutral to $100 million revenue drag from foreign exchange. Competitive pressure is visible in uneven U.S. Structural Heart performance and pricing weakness in coronary products, with stents falling into the low double digits due to multi-region pricing declines.

Medtronic’s Key Milestones Investors Should Watch

In ablation, investors should monitor sustained CAS share gains, continued progress in the U.S. ventricular tachycardia pivotal trial, and execution in the Sphere-360 U.S. pivotal study.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In robotics, the key markers are Hugo utilization and procedure volumes, plus progress on FDA filings and related tooling. In hypertension, Symplicity procedure momentum post-coverage clarity is the signal. In Neuroscience, look for pull-through from Stealth AXiS and continued gains from Neuroguard and Altaviva. Across all platforms, costs and pricing pressures must stay manageable for the growth narrative to translate into stronger investor appetite.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.