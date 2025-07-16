Markets
MDT

Medtronic Begins U.S. Trial Of Onyx LES For Peripheral Arterial Hemorrhage

July 16, 2025 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medtronic (MDT) has announced the enrollment of the first patient in its PELE (PEripheral Onyx Liquid Embolic) clinical trial, which will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Onyx™ Liquid Embolic System or LES for treating arterial hemorrhage in the peripheral vasculature, defined as areas outside the brain and heart.

The initial procedure was performed by Dr. Christopher Stark at Albany Medical Center. Dr. Stark noted that the patient suffered bleeding from a ruptured vessel following a routine procedure. Onyx LES was successfully used to achieve embolization, demonstrating its potential as a critical tool in managing arterial hemorrhage. Albany Medical Center is one of several U.S. sites participating in this study.

The prospective, single-arm, multi-center PELE study will enroll up to 119 patients across 25 U.S. sites. It aims to evaluate primary safety and efficacy outcomes 30 days post-treatment.

David Moeller, president of Medtronic's Peripheral Vascular Health business, said the trial will generate essential clinical evidence for potential FDA approval. While Onyx LES is already approved for peripheral use in many international markets, it remains investigational in the U.S.

The study builds on Medtronic's global experience with Onyx LES and supports the company's broader embolic portfolio strategy.

MDT currently trades at $89.54 or 0.36% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.