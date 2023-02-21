BioTech
Medtronic beats quarterly profit estimates on strong heart device sales

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc MDT.N on Tuesday beat quarterly profit estimates, helped by strong demand for its heart and diabetes devices.

Sales at Medtronic's heart devices unit, its biggest revenue driver, increased 1% to $2.77 billion, above analysts' estimates of $2.71 billion.

Excluding items, the Dublin-based company reported a profit of $1.30 per share for the third quarter ended Jan. 27, above the average analyst estimate of $1.27 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Following the beat, the company, whose financial year ends in April, also raised the low end of its 2023 profit outlook to $5.28 per share, from $5.25 it forecast in November. The top end of its forecast remains at $5.30.

