Medtronic beats quarterly profit estimates as demand for medical procedures recover

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc MDT.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, aided by a post-pandemic pickup in surgical volumes at hospitals.

Excluding items, the Dublin-based medical device maker reported a profit of $1.20 per share for the first quarter ended July 28, above analysts' average estimate of $1.11 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

