Medtronic beats profit estimates on strong demand for heart devices

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 20, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh and Vaibhav Sadhamta for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Medtronic MDT.N beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, aided by strong demand for its heart and diabetes devices.

The company added that it decided to exit its ventilator product line, and retain and combine the remaining PMRI businesses into one business unit.

Medtronic posted an adjusted profit of $1.30 per share for the quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.26 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh and Vaibhav Sadhamta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shilpi Majumdar)

((christy.santhosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

