Medtronic Appoints Chad Spooner As CFO

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT), a healthcare technology, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Chad Spooner as Chief Financial Officer of MiniMed, with effect from July 14.

According to the statement, Chad will lead the Finance team at Medtronic Diabetes, supporting efforts to drive profitable growth and increase shareholder value as the business moves toward full independence.

Chad has over 25 years of experience and has most recently served as CFO at BIC.

Medtronic plans to complete the separation within 18 months of the initial announcement, using a series of capital markets transactions.

In the pre-market trading, Medtronic is 0.30% higher at $87.95 on the New York Stock Exchange.

