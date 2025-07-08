Markets
MDT

Medtronic Appoints Chad Spooner As CFO

July 08, 2025 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT), a healthcare technology, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Chad Spooner as Chief Financial Officer of MiniMed, with effect from July 14.

According to the statement, Chad will lead the Finance team at Medtronic Diabetes, supporting efforts to drive profitable growth and increase shareholder value as the business moves toward full independence.

Chad has over 25 years of experience and has most recently served as CFO at BIC.

Medtronic plans to complete the separation within 18 months of the initial announcement, using a series of capital markets transactions.

In the pre-market trading, Medtronic is 0.30% higher at $87.95 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.