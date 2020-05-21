Medtronic Announces Significant Increase In Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced that on May 20, 2020, the company's board of directors approved an increase in cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, raising the quarterly amount to $0.58 per ordinary share. This would translate into an annual amount of $2.32 per ordinary share, an increase from the prior $2.16. The dividend is payable on July 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2020.

Medtronic said it remains committed to returning a minimum of 50 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

